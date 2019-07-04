WTA Linz
Singles | 2nd Round
K.Mladenovic VS D.Vekic
10 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
TipsArena Linz
LIVE - Kristina Mladenovic - Donna Vekic
WTA Linz - 10 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kristina Mladenovic and Donna Vekic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kristina
Mladenovic
Mladenovic
France
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age26
WTA ranking46
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
7
K.Siniaková
1
5
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
4
4
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Collins
3
2
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
2
2
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
K.Mladenovic
1
2
M.Doi
✓
6
6
Donna
Vekic
Vekic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age23
WTA ranking21
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
1
1
D.Vekic
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Vekic
6
1
63
K.Bertens
✓
3
6
77
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
✓
4
6
6
D.Vekic
6
3
3
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic
65
3
M.Doi
✓
77
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
D.Vekic
✓
7
6
C.Garcia
5
2
