WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round
K.Mladenovic VS K.Siniaková
8 October 2019 Starting from 16:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Kristina Mladenovic - Katerina Siniaková
WTA Linz - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kristina Mladenovic and Katerina Siniaková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kristina
Mladenovic
Mladenovic
France
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age26
WTA ranking46
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
4
4
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Collins
3
2
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
2
2
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
K.Mladenovic
1
2
M.Doi
✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Semifinal
P.Martic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
0
3
View more matches
Katerina
Siniaková
Siniaková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age23
WTA ranking58
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
C.Wozniacki
✓
7
6
K.Siniaková
5
4
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Siniaková
✓
6
6
J.Ostapenko
2
1
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
✓
6
6
X.Wang
2
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
4
0
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
K.Siniaková
6
5
0
V.Golubic
✓
4
7
6
View more matches
