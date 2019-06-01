WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round

K.Mladenovic VS K.Siniaková

8 October 2019 Starting from 16:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Kristina Mladenovic - Katerina Siniaková

WTA Linz - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kristina Mladenovic and Katerina Siniaková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kristina Mladenovic
Kristina
Mladenovic
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.84
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
46
Katerina Siniaková
Katerina
Siniaková
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
58
