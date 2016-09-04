WTA Linz
Singles | 2nd Round
L.Siegemund VS ...
10 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
TipsArena Linz
Match
LIVE - Laura Siegemund - ...
WTA Linz - 10 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Laura Siegemund and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Laura
Siegemund
Siegemund
Germany
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age31
WTA ranking85
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro
2
7
5
L.Siegemund
✓
6
5
7
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
L.Siegemund
4
2
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Siegemund
3
6
2
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
4
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
L.Siegemund
✓
6
5
7
P.Tig
2
7
5
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
L.Siegemund
✓
6
6
V.Savinykh
4
1
View more matches
