WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round

M.Gasparyan VS J.Görges

8 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Centre Court
Match
LIVE - Margarita Gasparyan - Julia Görges

WTA Linz - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Margarita Gasparyan and Julia Görges live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Margarita Gasparyan
Margarita
Gasparyan
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
78
Previous matches
Julia Görges
Julia
Görges
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    30
WTA ranking
27
Previous matches
