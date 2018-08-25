WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round
M.Gasparyan VS J.Görges
8 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Margarita Gasparyan - Julia Görges
WTA Linz - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Margarita Gasparyan and Julia Görges live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Margarita
Gasparyan
Gasparyan
Russia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age25
WTA ranking78
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
D.Kovinic
✓
7
6
M.Gasparyan
5
4
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
4
6
4
M.Gasparyan
✓
6
4
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
M.Gasparyan
3
5
K.Flipkens
✓
6
7
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
✓
7
6
T.Maria
5
4
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
J.Konta
✓
6
6
M.Gasparyan
1
0
View more matches
Julia
Görges
Görges
Germany
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age30
WTA ranking27
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
✓
64
77
6
J.Görges
77
65
4
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
D.Vekic
✓
65
7
6
J.Görges
77
5
3
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
J.Görges
✓
6
6
K.Bertens
2
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
J.Görges
✓
7
6
F.Di Lorenzo
5
0
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
J.Görges
✓
1
6
77
N.Vikhlyantseva
6
1
61
View more matches
