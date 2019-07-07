WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round
P.Hercog VS D.Vekic
8 October 2019 Starting from 18:30
Centre Court
LIVE - Polona Hercog - Donna Vekic
WTA Linz - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Polona Hercog and Donna Vekic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Polona
Hercog
Hercog
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age28
WTA ranking48
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
P.Hercog
66
6
3
K.Bertens
✓
78
2
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kerber
4
2
P.Hercog
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
✓
64
77
6
J.Görges
77
65
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
P.Kvitová
✓
78
6
P.Hercog
66
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
J.Pegula
0
1
P.Hercog
✓
6
6
View more matches
Donna
Vekic
Vekic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age23
WTA ranking21
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Vekic
6
1
63
K.Bertens
✓
3
6
77
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
✓
4
6
6
D.Vekic
6
3
3
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic
65
3
M.Doi
✓
77
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
D.Vekic
✓
7
6
C.Garcia
5
2
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Bencic
✓
77
6
D.Vekic
65
3
View more matches
