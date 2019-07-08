WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round
•Live
S.Vögele
•
3
2
C.Gauff
6
5
8 October 2019Centre Court
LIVE - Stefanie Vögele - Cori Gauff
WTA Linz - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stefanie Vögele and Cori Gauff live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stefanie
Vögele
Vögele
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age29
WTA ranking132
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
4
6
4
M.Gasparyan
✓
6
4
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
0
2
A.Tomljanovic
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
5
3
K.Plíšková
✓
7
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
A.Friedsam
✓
6
78
S.Vögele
2
66
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
6
1
0
M.Buzarnescu
✓
1
6
6
Cori
Gauff
Gauff
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age15
WTA ranking110
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
C.Gauff
3
0
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
C.Gauff
✓
6
4
6
T.Babos
2
6
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Potapova
6
2
4
C.Gauff
✓
3
6
6
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
Z.Diyas
✓
6
6
C.Gauff
4
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
4th Round
S.Halep
✓
6
6
C.Gauff
3
3
