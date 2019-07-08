WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round
Live
S.Vögele
3
2
C.Gauff
6
5
8 October 2019Centre Court
Match
LIVE - Stefanie Vögele - Cori Gauff

WTA Linz - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Stefanie Vögele and Cori Gauff live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Stefanie Vögele
Stefanie
Vögele
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
132
Previous matches
Cori Gauff
Cori
Gauff
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    15
WTA ranking
110
Previous matches
