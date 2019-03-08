WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round

S.Vögele VS M.Sakkari

8 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Stefanie Vögele - Maria Sakkari

WTA Linz - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Stefanie Vögele and Maria Sakkari live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Stefanie Vögele
Stefanie
Vögele
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
132
Previous matches
Maria Sakkari
Maria
Sakkari
GreeceGreece
  • Height (m)
    1.72
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
30
Previous matches
