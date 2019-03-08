WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round
S.Vögele VS M.Sakkari
8 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Stefanie Vögele - Maria Sakkari
WTA Linz - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stefanie Vögele and Maria Sakkari live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stefanie
Vögele
Vögele
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age29
WTA ranking132
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
4
6
4
M.Gasparyan
✓
6
4
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
0
2
A.Tomljanovic
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
5
3
K.Plíšková
✓
7
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
A.Friedsam
✓
6
78
S.Vögele
2
66
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
6
1
0
M.Buzarnescu
✓
1
6
6
View more matches
Maria
Sakkari
Sakkari
Greece
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age24
WTA ranking30
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
M.Sakkari
5
3
A.Barty
✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
M.Sakkari
✓
65
6
6
S.Peng
77
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Sakkari
✓
6
6
C.Giorgi
1
0
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty
✓
5
6
6
M.Sakkari
7
2
0
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
A.Sabalenka
77
4
4
M.Sakkari
✓
64
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more