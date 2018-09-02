WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round

T.Korpatsch VS J.Ostapenko

9 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

TipsArena Linz
LIVE - Tamara Korpatsch - Jelena Ostapenko

WTA Linz - 09 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Tamara Korpatsch and Jelena Ostapenko live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Tamara Korpatsch
Tamara
Korpatsch
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
130
Jelena Ostapenko
Jelena
Ostapenko
LatviaLatvia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
72
