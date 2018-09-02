WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round
T.Korpatsch VS J.Ostapenko
9 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
TipsArena Linz
LIVE - Tamara Korpatsch - Jelena Ostapenko
WTA Linz - 09 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Tamara Korpatsch and Jelena Ostapenko live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Tamara
Korpatsch
Korpatsch
Germany
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age24
WTA ranking130
Previous matches
WTA Lausanne
Singles
Semifinal
T.Korpatsch
3
4
A.Cornet
✓
6
6
WTA Lausanne
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Teichmann
6
0
1
T.Korpatsch
✓
3
6
6
WTA Lausanne
Singles
2nd Round
A.Potapova
3
6
1
T.Korpatsch
✓
6
3
6
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
T.Korpatsch
✓
2
6
7
E.Bouchard
6
4
5
WTA Prague
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Teichmann
✓
6
6
T.Korpatsch
2
1
View more matches
Jelena
Ostapenko
Ostapenko
Latvia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age22
WTA ranking72
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Siniaková
✓
6
6
J.Ostapenko
2
1
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Ostapenko
✓
7
3
7
K.Plíšková
5
6
5
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
K.Zavatska
✓
6
5
J.Ostapenko
3
4
A
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos
✓
6
6
J.Ostapenko
3
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
J.Ostapenko
1
2
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
6
View more matches
