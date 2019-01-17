WTA Linz
Singles | Quarter-final

V.Kužmová VS A.Petkovic

11 October 2019 Starting from 14:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Viktória Kužmová - Andrea Petkovic

WTA Linz - 11 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Viktória Kužmová and Andrea Petkovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 11 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Viktória Kužmová
Viktória
Kužmová
SlovakiaSlovakia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    61
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
53
Previous matches
Andrea Petkovic
Andrea
Petkovic
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    32
WTA ranking
75
Previous matches
