WTA Linz
Singles | Quarter-final
V.Kužmová VS A.Petkovic
11 October 2019 Starting from 14:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Viktória Kužmová - Andrea Petkovic
WTA Linz - 11 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Viktória Kužmová and Andrea Petkovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 11 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Viktória
Kužmová
Kužmová
Slovakia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age21
WTA ranking53
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
6
2
4
V.Kužmová
✓
2
6
6
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
✓
6
6
J.Grabher
4
2
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Kužmová
3
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kužmová
✓
5
6
79
G.Minnen
7
3
67
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
✓
77
6
F.Di Lorenzo
63
3
View more matches
Andrea
Petkovic
Petkovic
Germany
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age32
WTA ranking75
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
✓
77
6
J.Görges
62
0
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
J.Teichmann
1
1
A.Petkovic
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
2
0
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Teichmann
64
3
A.Petkovic
✓
77
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
5
4
S.Zhang
✓
7
6
View more matches
