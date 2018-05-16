WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round
Y.Bonaventure VS A.Van Uytvanck
8 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Show Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Ysaline Bonaventure - Alison Van Uytvanck
WTA Linz - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ysaline Bonaventure and Alison Van Uytvanck live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ysaline
Bonaventure
Bonaventure
Belgium
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking113
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
S.Cirstea
✓
3
6
7
Y.Bonaventure
6
3
5
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
A.Amanmuradova
3
1
Y.Bonaventure
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Bonaventure
6
3
0
Y.Wang
✓
4
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
Y.Bonaventure
✓
5
6
6
J.Pegula
7
2
4
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
Y.Bonaventure
4
2
View more matches
Alison
Van Uytvanck
Van Uytvanck
Belgium
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age25
WTA ranking44
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Final
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
4
6
S.Cirstea
2
6
4
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Semifinal
K.Plíšková
3
5
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
7
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
P.Parmentier
2
4
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
M.Niculescu
2
1
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
L.Samsonova
0
1
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more