She thanked her family for their support as well as the fans in Linz after beating the Latvian 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

"I'll definitely remember this moment for the rest of my life," she concluded on court.

Ostapenko praised her opponent, adding, "You have a really bright future and I'm really glad to share the court with you."

Video - "I'll definitely remember this moment for the rest of my life" - Coco Gauff on her first WTA title 01:11

Later, Gauff told the press: "I’m still overwhelmed and shocked.

"I guess it’s crazy to say it’s my first WTA title. This was definitely not on the calendar at the beginning of the year, because I didn’t think I’d have a chance to get in, and now I’m the champion, so it’s crazy."

The teenager only made the main draw as a lucky loser having already lost in qualification.

"It’s just literally insane that I got in as a lucky loser and now I’m the champion," she added.

"My dad told me when I got in, before the first main-draw match, he said ‘You can’t lose twice in the same tournament!’

"I’m sure he never thought it would come this far, to being the champion, but I guess he was right!"