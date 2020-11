Tennis

Highlights: Aryna Sabalenka beats Elise Mertens to claim WTA Linz title

Watch highlights as Aryna Sabalenka beats Elise Mertens to claim the WTA Linz title. Sabalenka, the top seed, wins in straight sets, 7-5 6-2, to beat the second-seeded Belgian in the showpiece match.

01:17:08, 51 views, 2 hours ago