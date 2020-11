Tennis

Highlights: Elise Mertens storms back to beat Veronika Kudermetova to make Linz semi-finals

Elise Mertens eventually made light work of Veronika Kudermetova, the fifth seed, winning 6-4 6-1 to reach the last four of Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

