Emma Raducanu has arrived in Austria ahead of participating in her final tournament of a season which saw her achieve history.

The 18-year-old is in Austria to play in the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, where she will be the top seed and one of the headline acts after her incredible Grand Slam triumph at the US Open in September.

Raducanu has been handed a first round bye and is expected to play her first match on Tuesday, where she will face one of either two qualifiers.

The British number one, who had never even won an WTA Tour match before winning her first Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows, reached the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open last month.

A good showing at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz would boost Raducanu’s chances of ending 2021 inside the top 20 with thoughts already turning towards January’s Australian Open.

Raducanu, who is still looking for a new coach after splitting with Andrew Richardson after the US Open, recently pleaded for patience from fans who possibly expect too much of her too soon.

“I don't think there is any pressure on me," the British number one said during the Transylvania Open.

“I feel like everyone should just be a little patient with me. I feel like I am the same person. I still go out there, approaching the same as before. I am really enjoying my tennis right now.

"I feel it will be in a great place. In the long term, I know it will be up and down, the past few weeks I have learned a lot about myself."

