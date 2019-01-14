WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck VS M.Niculescu
15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
LIVE - Alison Van Uytvanck - Monica Niculescu
WTA Luxembourg - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alison Van Uytvanck and Monica Niculescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alison
Van Uytvanck
Van Uytvanck
Belgium
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age25
WTA ranking44
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens
✓
4
6
6
A.Van Uytvanck
6
3
3
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
Y.Bonaventure
3
2
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Final
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
4
6
S.Cirstea
2
6
4
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Semifinal
K.Plíšková
3
5
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
7
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
P.Parmentier
2
4
Monica
Niculescu
Niculescu
Romania
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age32
WTA ranking105
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
M.Niculescu
2
1
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
N.Abduraimova
1
5
M.Niculescu
✓
6
7
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
M.Niculescu
6
3
1
A
L.Arruabarrena
✓
1
6
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Niculescu
4
6
2
D.Yastremska
✓
6
1
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens
✓
7
6
M.Niculescu
5
0
