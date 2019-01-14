WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round

A.Van Uytvanck VS M.Niculescu

15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

Center
LIVE - Alison Van Uytvanck - Monica Niculescu

WTA Luxembourg - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alison Van Uytvanck and Monica Niculescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alison Van Uytvanck
Alison
Van Uytvanck
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
44
Monica Niculescu
Monica
Niculescu
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    32
WTA ranking
105
