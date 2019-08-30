WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round

A.Petkovic VS C.Giorgi

15 October 2019 Starting from 18:00

LIVE - Andrea Petkovic - Camila Giorgi

WTA Luxembourg - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Andrea Petkovic and Camila Giorgi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Andrea Petkovic
Andrea
Petkovic
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    32
WTA ranking
75
Previous matches
Camila Giorgi
Camila
Giorgi
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    54
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
63
Previous matches
