WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round
A.Petkovic VS C.Giorgi
15 October 2019 Starting from 18:00
Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Andrea Petkovic - Camila Giorgi
WTA Luxembourg - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andrea Petkovic and Camila Giorgi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andrea
Petkovic
Petkovic
Germany
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age32
WTA ranking75
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
Semifinal
C.Gauff
✓
6
6
A.Petkovic
4
4
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Kužmová
4
1
A.Petkovic
✓
6
6
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
✓
77
6
J.Görges
62
0
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
J.Teichmann
1
1
A.Petkovic
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
2
0
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
View more matches
Camila
Giorgi
Giorgi
Italy
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)54
- Age27
WTA ranking63
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
R.Peterson
✓
6
0
C.Giorgi
2
0
A
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Giorgi
4
3
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stephens
0
3
C.Giorgi
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
X.Han
66
1
C.Giorgi
✓
78
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Sakkari
✓
6
6
C.Giorgi
1
0
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more