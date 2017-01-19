WTA Luxembourg
Singles | Semifinal
A.Blinkova VS ...
19 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Kockelscheuer Sport Centre
LIVE - Anna Blinkova - ...
WTA Luxembourg - 19 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Anna Blinkova and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anna
Blinkova
Blinkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking66
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Gasparyan
3
0
A
A.Blinkova
✓
6
1
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
2nd Round
T.Maria
0
1
A.Blinkova
✓
6
6
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
C.Gauff
4
0
A.Blinkova
✓
6
6
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
A.Blinkova
1
77
65
K.Kozlova
✓
6
61
77
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
6
A.Blinkova
0
1
