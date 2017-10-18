WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round
A.Lottner VS T.Korpatsch
15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Court 1
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Antonia Lottner - Tamara Korpatsch
WTA Luxembourg - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Antonia Lottner and Tamara Korpatsch live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Antonia
Lottner
Lottner
Germany
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking215
Previous matches
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
G.Gatto-Monticone
✓
6
1
A.Lottner
2
1
A
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
A.Lottner
2
3
C.Garcia
✓
6
6
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
J.Konta
✓
6
6
A.Lottner
4
4
WTA Prague
Singles
2nd Round
A.Lottner
2
4
B.Pera
✓
6
6
WTA Prague
Singles
1st Round
M.Bouzková
1
4
A.Lottner
✓
6
6
View more matches
Tamara
Korpatsch
Korpatsch
Germany
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age24
WTA ranking130
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
T.Korpatsch
1
3
J.Ostapenko
✓
6
6
WTA Lausanne
Singles
Semifinal
T.Korpatsch
3
4
A.Cornet
✓
6
6
WTA Lausanne
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Teichmann
6
0
1
T.Korpatsch
✓
3
6
6
WTA Lausanne
Singles
2nd Round
A.Potapova
3
6
1
T.Korpatsch
✓
6
3
6
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
T.Korpatsch
✓
2
6
7
E.Bouchard
6
4
5
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more