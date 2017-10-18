WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round

A.Lottner VS T.Korpatsch

15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

Court 1
LIVE - Antonia Lottner - Tamara Korpatsch

WTA Luxembourg - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Antonia Lottner and Tamara Korpatsch live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Antonia Lottner
Antonia
Lottner
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
215
Previous matches
Tamara Korpatsch
Tamara
Korpatsch
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
130
Previous matches
