LIVE - Caty McNally - Jelena Ostapenko
WTA Luxembourg - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Caty McNally and Jelena Ostapenko live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Caty
McNally
McNally
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age17
WTA ranking108
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Williams
✓
5
6
6
C.McNally
7
3
1
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.McNally
✓
6
6
T.Bacsinszky
4
1
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens
✓
7
6
C.McNally
5
0
WTA Washington
Singles
Semifinal
C.Giorgi
✓
77
6
C.McNally
65
2
WTA Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Hsieh
4
3
C.McNally
✓
6
6
View more matches
Jelena
Ostapenko
Ostapenko
Latvia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age22
WTA ranking72
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
Final
C.Gauff
✓
6
1
6
J.Ostapenko
3
6
2
WTA Linz
Singles
Semifinal
E.Alexandrova
6
65
5
J.Ostapenko
✓
1
77
7
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Ostapenko
✓
7
6
E.Rybakina
5
1
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet
5
1
A
J.Ostapenko
✓
7
4
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
T.Korpatsch
1
3
J.Ostapenko
✓
6
6
View more matches
