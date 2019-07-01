WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round

C.McNally VS J.Ostapenko

16 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Kockelscheuer Sport Centre
Match
LIVE - Caty McNally - Jelena Ostapenko

WTA Luxembourg - 16 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Caty McNally and Jelena Ostapenko live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Caty McNally
Caty
McNally
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    17
WTA ranking
108
Previous matches
Jelena Ostapenko
Jelena
Ostapenko
LatviaLatvia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
72
Previous matches
