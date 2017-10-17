WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round
C.Paquet VS E.Rybakina
15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Court 1
LIVE - Chloé Paquet - Elena Rybakina
WTA Luxembourg - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Chloé Paquet and Elena Rybakina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Chloé
Paquet
Paquet
France
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking148
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
C.Paquet
2
5
S.Kenin
✓
6
7
WTA Jurmala
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Kawa
✓
6
6
C.Paquet
2
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
2nd Round
C.Paquet
✓
4
6
6
C.Garcia
6
4
3
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
C.Paquet
✓
6
7
B.Eraydin
3
5
WTA Nottingham
Singles
2nd Round
C.Paquet
1
2
D.Vekic
✓
6
6
Elena
Rybakina
Rybakina
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking43
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Ostapenko
✓
7
6
E.Rybakina
5
1
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
E.Rybakina
✓
6
5
6
A.Friedsam
3
7
4
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina
✓
77
6
N.Stojanovic
65
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Rybakina
3
6
1
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
1
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
S.Halep
4
A
E.Rybakina
✓
5
