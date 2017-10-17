WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round

C.Paquet VS E.Rybakina

15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

Court 1
LIVE - Chloé Paquet - Elena Rybakina

WTA Luxembourg - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Chloé Paquet and Elena Rybakina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Chloé Paquet
Chloé
Paquet
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
148
Previous matches
Elena Rybakina
Elena
Rybakina
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
43
Previous matches
