WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round
C.Gauff VS A.Blinkova
16 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Kockelscheuer Sport Centre
LIVE - Cori Gauff - Anna Blinkova
WTA Luxembourg - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Cori Gauff and Anna Blinkova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Cori
Gauff
Gauff
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age15
WTA ranking110
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
Final
C.Gauff
✓
6
1
6
J.Ostapenko
3
6
2
WTA Linz
Singles
Semifinal
C.Gauff
✓
6
6
A.Petkovic
4
4
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Bertens
61
4
C.Gauff
✓
77
6
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kozlova
6
4
0
A
C.Gauff
✓
4
6
2
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
3
63
C.Gauff
✓
6
77
View more matches
Anna
Blinkova
Blinkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking66
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
A.Blinkova
1
77
65
K.Kozlova
✓
6
61
77
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
6
A.Blinkova
0
1
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Semifinal
A.Blinkova
62
6
1
S.Kenin
✓
77
4
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Bouzková
3
1
A.Blinkova
✓
6
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
A.Blinkova
✓
6
7
A.Krunic
2
5
View more matches
