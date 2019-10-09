WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round

C.Gauff VS A.Blinkova

16 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Kockelscheuer Sport Centre
LIVE - Cori Gauff - Anna Blinkova

WTA Luxembourg - 16 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Cori Gauff and Anna Blinkova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Cori Gauff
Cori
Gauff
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    15
WTA ranking
110
Previous matches
Anna Blinkova
Anna
Blinkova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
66
Previous matches
