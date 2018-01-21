WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Allertová VS E.Rybakina
16 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
LIVE - Denisa Allertová - Elena Rybakina
WTA Luxembourg - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Denisa Allertová and Elena Rybakina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Denisa
Allertová
Allertová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age26
WTA ranking251
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
✓
67
77
78
M.Minella
79
65
66
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea
✓
6
6
D.Allertová
1
4
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
5
K.Flipkens
✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
4
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
2
A.Kontaveit
✓
6
6
Elena
Rybakina
Rybakina
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking43
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
C.Paquet
2
62
E.Rybakina
✓
6
77
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Ostapenko
✓
7
6
E.Rybakina
5
1
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
E.Rybakina
✓
6
5
6
A.Friedsam
3
7
4
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina
✓
77
6
N.Stojanovic
65
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Rybakina
3
6
1
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
1
6
