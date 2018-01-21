WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 2nd Round

D.Allertová VS E.Rybakina

16 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

LIVE - Denisa Allertová - Elena Rybakina

WTA Luxembourg - 16 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Denisa Allertová and Elena Rybakina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Denisa Allertová
Denisa
Allertová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
251
Previous matches
Elena Rybakina
Elena
Rybakina
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
43
Previous matches
