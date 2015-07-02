WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round
D.Allertová VS M.Minella
14 October 2019 Starting from 18:00
Court 2
LIVE - Denisa Allertová - Mandy Minella
WTA Luxembourg - 14 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Denisa Allertová and Mandy Minella live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Denisa
Allertová
Allertová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age26
WTA ranking251
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea
✓
6
6
D.Allertová
1
4
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
5
K.Flipkens
✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
4
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
2
A.Kontaveit
✓
6
6
WTA Nottingham
Singles
2nd Round
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
D.Allertová
3
2
Mandy
Minella
Minella
Luxembourg
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age33
WTA ranking168
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Minella
3
2
B.Bencic
✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
K.Bertens
✓
6
6
M.Minella
3
2
Nature Valley International
Singles
2nd Round
M.Minella
6
2
1
O.Jabeur
✓
2
6
6
Roland-Garros women
Singles
2nd Round
M.Minella
2
4
A.Sevastova
✓
6
6
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
4
2
M.Minella
✓
6
6
