WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round

D.Allertová VS M.Minella

14 October 2019 Starting from 18:00

Court 2
Match
User comments

LIVE - Denisa Allertová - Mandy Minella

WTA Luxembourg - 14 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Denisa Allertová and Mandy Minella live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Denisa Allertová
Denisa
Allertová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
251
Previous matches
Mandy Minella
Mandy
Minella
LuxembourgLuxembourg
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
168
Previous matches
