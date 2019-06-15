WTA Luxembourg
Singles | Semifinal

E.Rybakina VS J.Görges

19 October 2019 Starting from 16:00

User comments

LIVE - Elena Rybakina - Julia Görges

WTA Luxembourg - 19 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Elena Rybakina and Julia Görges live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Elena Rybakina
Elena
Rybakina
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
43
Julia Görges
Julia
Görges
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    30
WTA ranking
26
