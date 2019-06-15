WTA Luxembourg
Singles | Semifinal
E.Rybakina VS J.Görges
19 October 2019 Starting from 16:00
Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Elena Rybakina - Julia Görges
WTA Luxembourg - 19 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elena Rybakina and Julia Görges live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elena
Rybakina
Rybakina
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking43
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Siegemund
0
4
E.Rybakina
✓
6
6
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
2nd Round
D.Allertová
2
1
E.Rybakina
✓
6
6
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
C.Paquet
2
62
E.Rybakina
✓
6
77
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Ostapenko
✓
7
6
E.Rybakina
5
1
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
E.Rybakina
✓
6
5
6
A.Friedsam
3
7
4
View more matches
Julia
Görges
Görges
Germany
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age30
WTA ranking26
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Puig
6
2
3
J.Görges
✓
1
6
6
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
2nd Round
S.Cirstea
6
4
4
J.Görges
✓
4
6
6
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
M.Doi
7
1
3
J.Görges
✓
5
6
6
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
✓
77
6
J.Görges
62
0
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
4
2
J.Görges
✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
23/06/2019
Tennis news - Ash Barty secures world number one ranking with Birmingham victory over Julia Goerges
Nature Valley Classic