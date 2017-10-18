WTA Luxembourg
Singles | Semifinal
E.Rybakina VS ...
19 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Kockelscheuer Sport Centre
LIVE - Elena Rybakina - ...
WTA Luxembourg - 19 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elena Rybakina and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elena
Rybakina
Rybakina
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking43
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Siegemund
0
4
E.Rybakina
✓
6
6
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
2nd Round
D.Allertová
2
1
E.Rybakina
✓
6
6
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
C.Paquet
2
62
E.Rybakina
✓
6
77
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Ostapenko
✓
7
6
E.Rybakina
5
1
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
E.Rybakina
✓
6
5
6
A.Friedsam
3
7
4
View more matches
