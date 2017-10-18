WTA Luxembourg
Singles | Semifinal

E.Rybakina VS ...

19 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Kockelscheuer Sport Centre
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Elena Rybakina - ...

WTA Luxembourg - 19 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Elena Rybakina and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Elena Rybakina
Elena
Rybakina
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
43
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Jiangxi Open: Peterson eases past Rybakina to win maiden WTA title in Nanchang

WTA Nanchang
15/09/2019

Home favourite Bertens sets up Rosmalen final with American Riske

WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
15/06/2019

Tennis news - Cori Gauff knocked out of Luxembourg Open in 59 minutes

WTA Luxembourg
17/10/2019

Heather Watson beats third seed Anett Kontaveit to progress in Luxembourg

WTA Luxembourg
18/10/2017