WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round
•Live
E.Mertens
6
4
B.Schoofs
•
0
3
15 October 2019Center
Match
LIVE - Elise Mertens - Bibiane Schoofs
WTA Luxembourg - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elise Mertens and Bibiane Schoofs live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elise
Mertens
Mertens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age23
WTA ranking19
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
B.Andreescu
✓
6
77
E.Mertens
3
65
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
P.Martic
2
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens
6
4
65
S.Kenin
✓
4
6
77
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
4
0
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
Semifinal
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
E.Mertens
4
1
Bibiane
Schoofs
Schoofs
Netherlands
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age31
WTA ranking150
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
B.Schoofs
64
1
S.Zheng
✓
77
6
WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
Singles
1st Round
A.Rus
✓
7
6
B.Schoofs
5
4
WTA Bogota
Singles
2nd Round
B.Schoofs
2
1
S.Errani
✓
6
6
WTA Bogota
Singles
1st Round
E.Arango
2
4
B.Schoofs
✓
6
6
WTA Auckland
Singles
2nd Round
B.Schoofs
77
4
4
E.Bouchard
✓
65
6
6
