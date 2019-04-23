WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round
E.Mertens VS S.Vögele
15 October 2019 Starting from 18:00
WTA Luxembourg - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elise Mertens and Stefanie Vögele live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elise
Mertens
Mertens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age23
WTA ranking19
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
B.Andreescu
✓
6
77
E.Mertens
3
65
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
P.Martic
2
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens
6
4
65
S.Kenin
✓
4
6
77
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
4
0
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
Semifinal
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
E.Mertens
4
1
View more matches
Stefanie
Vögele
Vögele
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age29
WTA ranking132
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
3
63
C.Gauff
✓
6
77
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
4
6
4
M.Gasparyan
✓
6
4
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
0
2
A.Tomljanovic
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
5
3
K.Plíšková
✓
7
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
A.Friedsam
✓
6
78
S.Vögele
2
66
View more matches
