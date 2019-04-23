WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round
E.Mertens VS Y.Bonaventure
15 October 2019 Starting from 18:00
LIVE - Elise Mertens - Ysaline Bonaventure
WTA Luxembourg - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elise Mertens and Ysaline Bonaventure live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elise
Mertens
Mertens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age23
WTA ranking19
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
B.Andreescu
✓
6
77
E.Mertens
3
65
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
P.Martic
2
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens
6
4
65
S.Kenin
✓
4
6
77
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
4
0
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
Semifinal
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
E.Mertens
4
1
Ysaline
Bonaventure
Bonaventure
Belgium
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking113
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
Y.Bonaventure
3
2
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
S.Cirstea
✓
3
6
7
Y.Bonaventure
6
3
5
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
A.Amanmuradova
3
1
Y.Bonaventure
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Bonaventure
6
3
0
Y.Wang
✓
4
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
Y.Bonaventure
✓
5
6
6
J.Pegula
7
2
4
