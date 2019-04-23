WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round

E.Mertens VS Y.Bonaventure

15 October 2019 Starting from 18:00

LIVE - Elise Mertens - Ysaline Bonaventure

WTA Luxembourg - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Elise Mertens and Ysaline Bonaventure live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Elise Mertens
Elise
Mertens
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
19
Previous matches
Ysaline Bonaventure
Ysaline
Bonaventure
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
113
Previous matches
