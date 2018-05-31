WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round

F.Ferro VS M.Puig

15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Fiona Ferro - Mónica Puig

WTA Luxembourg - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Fiona Ferro and Mónica Puig live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Fiona Ferro
Fiona
Ferro
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
65
Previous matches
View more matches
Mónica Puig
Mónica
Puig
Puerto RicoPuerto Rico
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
84
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wimbledon 2019: Karolina Pliskova breezes past Monica Puig into third round

Wimbledon women
03/07/2019

Serena Williams sizzles to set up Maria Sharapova clash in last 16

French Open women
02/06/2018

French Open: Garbine Muguruza destroys Sam Stosur to reach fourth round

French Open women
02/06/2018

French Open women's singles as it happened

French Open women
31/05/2018