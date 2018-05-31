WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round
F.Ferro VS M.Puig
15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
LIVE - Fiona Ferro - Mónica Puig
WTA Luxembourg - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Fiona Ferro and Mónica Puig live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Fiona
Ferro
Ferro
France
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking65
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro
2
7
5
L.Siegemund
✓
6
5
7
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
K.Zavatska
✓
5
78
6
F.Ferro
7
66
4
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
P.Martic
✓
3
6
6
F.Ferro
6
1
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro
✓
6
6
Z.Yang
2
3
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
F.Ferro
61
3
Q.Wang
✓
77
6
Mónica
Puig
Puig
Puerto Rico
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age26
WTA ranking84
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
✓
4
6
77
M.Puig
6
3
65
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Riske
✓
2
77
6
M.Puig
6
65
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
M.Puig
✓
77
5
6
A.Kerber
65
7
1
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
M.Puig
0
3
Z.Diyas
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Puig
3
3
R.Peterson
✓
6
6
