WTA Luxembourg
Singles | Semifinal
J.Ostapenko VS A.Blinkova
19 October 2019 Starting from 14:00
Center
LIVE - Jelena Ostapenko - Anna Blinkova
WTA Luxembourg - 19 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jelena Ostapenko and Anna Blinkova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jelena
Ostapenko
Ostapenko
Latvia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age22
WTA ranking63
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Ostapenko
✓
6
6
A.Lottner
1
1
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens
6
2
2
J.Ostapenko
✓
4
6
6
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
C.McNally
5
63
J.Ostapenko
✓
7
77
WTA Linz
Singles
Final
C.Gauff
✓
6
1
6
J.Ostapenko
3
6
2
WTA Linz
Singles
Semifinal
E.Alexandrova
6
65
5
J.Ostapenko
✓
1
77
7
View more matches
Anna
Blinkova
Blinkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking66
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Gasparyan
3
0
A
A.Blinkova
✓
6
1
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
2nd Round
T.Maria
0
1
A.Blinkova
✓
6
6
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
C.Gauff
4
0
A.Blinkova
✓
6
6
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
A.Blinkova
1
77
65
K.Kozlova
✓
6
61
77
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
6
A.Blinkova
0
1
View more matches
