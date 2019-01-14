WTA Luxembourg
Singles | Semifinal

J.Ostapenko VS A.Blinkova

19 October 2019 Starting from 14:00

Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Jelena Ostapenko - Anna Blinkova

WTA Luxembourg - 19 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jelena Ostapenko and Anna Blinkova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jelena Ostapenko
Jelena
Ostapenko
LatviaLatvia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
63
Previous matches
View more matches
Anna Blinkova
Anna
Blinkova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
66
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Cori Gauff knocked out of Luxembourg Open in 59 minutes

WTA Luxembourg
17/10/2019

Tennis news - 15-year-old Coco Gauff wins first WTA Tour title with victory over Ostapenko in Linz

WTA Linz
13/10/2019

Elise Mertens, Jelena Ostapenko bow out of Stuttgart Open in first round

WTA Stuttgart
23/04/2019

Women's round-up: Seeds Julia Görges and Jelena Ostapenko fall in first round

Australian Open women
14/01/2019