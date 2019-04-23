WTA Luxembourg
Singles | Quarter-final
J.Ostapenko VS A.Lottner
18 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Kockelscheuer Sport Centre
LIVE - Jelena Ostapenko - Antonia Lottner
WTA Luxembourg - 18 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jelena Ostapenko and Antonia Lottner live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jelena
Ostapenko
Ostapenko
Latvia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age22
WTA ranking72
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens
6
2
2
J.Ostapenko
✓
4
6
6
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
C.McNally
5
63
J.Ostapenko
✓
7
77
WTA Linz
Singles
Final
C.Gauff
✓
6
1
6
J.Ostapenko
3
6
2
WTA Linz
Singles
Semifinal
E.Alexandrova
6
65
5
J.Ostapenko
✓
1
77
7
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Ostapenko
✓
7
6
E.Rybakina
5
1
View more matches
Antonia
Lottner
Lottner
Germany
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking215
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
2nd Round
A.Lottner
✓
6
0
A.Petkovic
1
0
A
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
A.Lottner
✓
4
6
6
T.Korpatsch
6
3
2
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
G.Gatto-Monticone
✓
6
1
A.Lottner
2
1
A
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
A.Lottner
2
3
C.Garcia
✓
6
6
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
J.Konta
✓
6
6
A.Lottner
4
4
View more matches
