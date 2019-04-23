WTA Luxembourg
Singles | Quarter-final

J.Ostapenko VS A.Lottner

18 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Kockelscheuer Sport Centre
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Jelena Ostapenko - Antonia Lottner

WTA Luxembourg - 18 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jelena Ostapenko and Antonia Lottner live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jelena Ostapenko
Jelena
Ostapenko
LatviaLatvia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
72
Previous matches
View more matches
Antonia Lottner
Antonia
Lottner
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
215
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - 15-year-old Coco Gauff wins first WTA Tour title with victory over Ostapenko in Linz

WTA Linz
13/10/2019
play
Video

French Open 2019 – Highlights: Johanna Konta finally wins at Roland Garros

Roland-Garros women
27/05/2019

French Open 2019: Jo Konta defeats Antonia Lottner in first round

Roland-Garros women
28/05/2019

Elise Mertens, Jelena Ostapenko bow out of Stuttgart Open in first round

WTA Stuttgart
23/04/2019