WTA Luxembourg
Singles | Final

J.Ostapenko VS J.Görges

20 October 2019 Starting from 15:00

Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Jelena Ostapenko - Julia Görges

WTA Luxembourg - 20 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jelena Ostapenko and Julia Görges live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 20 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jelena Ostapenko
Jelena
Ostapenko
LatviaLatvia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
63
Previous matches
View more matches
Julia Görges
Julia
Görges
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    30
WTA ranking
26
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - 15-year-old Coco Gauff wins first WTA Tour title with victory over Ostapenko in Linz

WTA Linz
13/10/2019

US Open 2019 - Donna Vekic tops Julia Goerges to reach quarter-finals

US Open
02/09/2019

Tennis news - Ash Barty secures world number one ranking with Birmingham victory over Julia Goerges

Nature Valley Classic
23/06/2019

Elise Mertens, Jelena Ostapenko bow out of Stuttgart Open in first round

WTA Stuttgart
23/04/2019