WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round
J.Teichmann VS M.Gasparyan
14 October 2019 Starting from 13:00
Court 2
LIVE - Jil Teichmann - Margarita Gasparyan
WTA Luxembourg - 14 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jil Teichmann and Margarita Gasparyan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jil
Teichmann
Teichmann
Switzerland
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking68
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
J.Teichmann
1
1
A.Petkovic
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Teichmann
64
3
A.Petkovic
✓
77
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
✓
6
6
J.Teichmann
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
J.Teichmann
2
2
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn
✓
6
6
J.Teichmann
3
4
View more matches
Margarita
Gasparyan
Gasparyan
Russia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age25
WTA ranking78
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
4
2
J.Görges
✓
6
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
D.Kovinic
✓
7
6
M.Gasparyan
5
4
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
4
6
4
M.Gasparyan
✓
6
4
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
M.Gasparyan
3
5
K.Flipkens
✓
6
7
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
✓
7
6
T.Maria
5
4
View more matches
