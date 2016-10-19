WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round

J.Teichmann VS M.Gasparyan

14 October 2019 Starting from 13:00

Court 2
LIVE - Jil Teichmann - Margarita Gasparyan

WTA Luxembourg - 14 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jil Teichmann and Margarita Gasparyan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jil Teichmann
Jil
Teichmann
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
68
Previous matches
Margarita Gasparyan
Margarita
Gasparyan
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
78
Previous matches
