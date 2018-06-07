WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round
K.Plíšková VS A.Bolsova
14 October 2019 Starting from 18:00
Court 2
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Kristýna Plíšková - Aliona Bolsova
WTA Luxembourg - 14 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kristýna Plíšková and Aliona Bolsova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kristýna
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age27
WTA ranking71
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
E.Alexandrova
✓
3
6
6
K.Plíšková
6
0
1
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Semifinal
K.Plíšková
3
5
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
7
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Kužmová
3
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kawa
5
6
4
K.Plíšková
✓
7
3
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
J.Paolini
4
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
View more matches
Aliona
Bolsova
Bolsova
Spain
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking103
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Cirstea
✓
3
6
6
A.Bolsova
6
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Bolsova
✓
6
0
6
B.Strýcová
3
6
1
WTA Bucharest
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bolsova
0
2
A
B.Krejcíková
✓
6
3
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
A.Bolsova
✓
6
6
V.Flink
3
2
Roland-Garros women
Singles
4th Round
A.Anisimova
✓
6
6
A.Bolsova
3
0
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
09/06/2018
French Open order of play Day 15: Thiem stands in the way of Nadal and 11th Roland Garros title
French Open men
08/06/2018
French Open order of play Day 14: Can Simona Halep make it third time lucky against Sloane Stephens?
French Open