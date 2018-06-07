WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round

K.Plíšková VS A.Bolsova

14 October 2019 Starting from 18:00

Court 2
LIVE - Kristýna Plíšková - Aliona Bolsova

WTA Luxembourg - 14 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kristýna Plíšková and Aliona Bolsova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kristýna Plíšková
Kristýna
Plíšková
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.84
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
71
Previous matches
Aliona Bolsova
Aliona
Bolsova
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
103
Previous matches
