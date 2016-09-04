WTA Luxembourg
Singles | Quarter-final
L.Siegemund VS E.Rybakina
18 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Kockelscheuer Sport Centre
LIVE - Laura Siegemund - Elena Rybakina
WTA Luxembourg - 18 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Laura Siegemund and Elena Rybakina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Laura
Siegemund
Siegemund
Germany
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age31
WTA ranking85
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kužmová
2
3
L.Siegemund
✓
6
6
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
L.Siegemund
✓
4
7
6
M.Kostyuk
6
5
2
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova
✓
77
2
6
L.Siegemund
61
6
4
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro
2
7
5
L.Siegemund
✓
6
5
7
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
L.Siegemund
4
2
Elena
Rybakina
Rybakina
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking43
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
2nd Round
D.Allertová
2
1
E.Rybakina
✓
6
6
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
C.Paquet
2
62
E.Rybakina
✓
6
77
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Ostapenko
✓
7
6
E.Rybakina
5
1
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
E.Rybakina
✓
6
5
6
A.Friedsam
3
7
4
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina
✓
77
6
N.Stojanovic
65
2
