WTA Luxembourg
Singles | Quarter-final

L.Siegemund VS E.Rybakina

18 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Kockelscheuer Sport Centre
LIVE - Laura Siegemund - Elena Rybakina

WTA Luxembourg - 18 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Laura Siegemund and Elena Rybakina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Laura Siegemund
Laura
Siegemund
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    31
WTA ranking
85
Elena Rybakina
Elena
Rybakina
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
43
