WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round

L.Siegemund VS M.Kostyuk

15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

Center
Match
LIVE - Laura Siegemund - Marta Kostyuk

WTA Luxembourg - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Laura Siegemund and Marta Kostyuk live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Laura Siegemund
Laura
Siegemund
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    31
WTA ranking
85
Previous matches
Marta Kostyuk
Marta
Kostyuk
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    17
WTA ranking
163
Previous matches
