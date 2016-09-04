WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round
L.Siegemund VS M.Kostyuk
15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
LIVE - Laura Siegemund - Marta Kostyuk
WTA Luxembourg - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Laura Siegemund and Marta Kostyuk live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Laura
Siegemund
Siegemund
Germany
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age31
WTA ranking85
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova
✓
77
2
6
L.Siegemund
61
6
4
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro
2
7
5
L.Siegemund
✓
6
5
7
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
L.Siegemund
4
2
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Siegemund
3
6
2
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
4
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
L.Siegemund
✓
6
5
7
P.Tig
2
7
5
View more matches
Marta
Kostyuk
Kostyuk
Ukraine
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age17
WTA ranking163
Previous matches
WTA Strasbourg
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Garcia
✓
3
6
6
M.Kostyuk
6
3
2
WTA Strasbourg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kostyuk
✓
6
6
S.Zheng
3
1
WTA Strasbourg
Singles
1st Round
M.Benoit
4
1
M.Kostyuk
✓
6
6
WTA Madrid
Singles
1st Round
K.Plíšková
✓
3
6
6
M.Kostyuk
6
3
2
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
M.Kostyuk
4
3
A.Rus
✓
6
6
View more matches
