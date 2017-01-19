WTA Luxembourg
Singles | Quarter-final

M.Gasparyan VS A.Blinkova

18 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Kockelscheuer Sport Centre
User comments

LIVE - Margarita Gasparyan - Anna Blinkova

WTA Luxembourg - 18 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Margarita Gasparyan and Anna Blinkova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Margarita Gasparyan
Margarita
Gasparyan
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
78
Anna Blinkova
Anna
Blinkova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
66
