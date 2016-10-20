WTA Luxembourg
Singles | Quarter-final
M.Gasparyan VS ...
18 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Kockelscheuer Sport Centre
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Margarita Gasparyan - ...
WTA Luxembourg - 18 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Margarita Gasparyan and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Margarita
Gasparyan
Gasparyan
Russia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age25
WTA ranking78
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Niculescu
2
5
M.Gasparyan
✓
6
7
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
J.Teichmann
6
64
3
M.Gasparyan
✓
2
77
6
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
4
2
J.Görges
✓
6
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
D.Kovinic
✓
7
6
M.Gasparyan
5
4
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
4
6
4
M.Gasparyan
✓
6
4
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
17/10/2017
Heather Watson back to winning ways with convincing victory over Yanina Wickmayer
WTA Luxembourg