WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round
M.Doi VS J.Görges
16 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Kockelscheuer Sport Centre
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Misaki Doi - Julia Görges
WTA Luxembourg - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Misaki Doi and Julia Görges live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Misaki
Doi
Doi
Japan
- Height (m)1.59
- Weight (Kg)52
- Age28
WTA ranking74
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
K.Bertens
✓
6
7
M.Doi
4
5
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Doi
2
2
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic
65
3
M.Doi
✓
77
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
K.Mladenovic
1
2
M.Doi
✓
6
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Final
N.Hibino
✓
6
6
M.Doi
3
2
View more matches
Julia
Görges
Görges
Germany
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age30
WTA ranking27
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
✓
77
6
J.Görges
62
0
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
4
2
J.Görges
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
✓
64
77
6
J.Görges
77
65
4
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
D.Vekic
✓
65
7
6
J.Görges
77
5
3
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
J.Görges
✓
6
6
K.Bertens
2
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
23/06/2019
Tennis news - Ash Barty secures world number one ranking with Birmingham victory over Julia Goerges
Nature Valley Classic
14/01/2019
Women's round-up: Seeds Julia Görges and Jelena Ostapenko fall in first round
Australian Open women