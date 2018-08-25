WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round

M.Doi VS J.Görges

16 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Kockelscheuer Sport Centre
LIVE - Misaki Doi - Julia Görges

WTA Luxembourg - 16 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Misaki Doi and Julia Görges live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Misaki Doi
Misaki
Doi
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.59
  • Weight (Kg)
    52
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
74
Previous matches
Julia Görges
Julia
Görges
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    30
WTA ranking
27
Previous matches
