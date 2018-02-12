WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 2nd Round

M.Niculescu VS M.Gasparyan

16 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

Court 1
Match
LIVE - Monica Niculescu - Margarita Gasparyan

WTA Luxembourg - 16 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Monica Niculescu and Margarita Gasparyan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Monica Niculescu
Monica
Niculescu
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    32
WTA ranking
105
Previous matches
Margarita Gasparyan
Margarita
Gasparyan
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
78
Previous matches
