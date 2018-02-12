WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 2nd Round
M.Niculescu VS M.Gasparyan
16 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Court 1
LIVE - Monica Niculescu - Margarita Gasparyan
WTA Luxembourg - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Monica Niculescu and Margarita Gasparyan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Monica
Niculescu
Niculescu
Romania
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age32
WTA ranking105
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck
4
A
M.Niculescu
✓
2
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
M.Niculescu
2
1
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
N.Abduraimova
1
5
M.Niculescu
✓
6
7
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
M.Niculescu
6
3
1
A
L.Arruabarrena
✓
1
6
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Niculescu
4
6
2
D.Yastremska
✓
6
1
6
Margarita
Gasparyan
Gasparyan
Russia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age25
WTA ranking78
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
J.Teichmann
6
64
3
M.Gasparyan
✓
2
77
6
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
4
2
J.Görges
✓
6
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
D.Kovinic
✓
7
6
M.Gasparyan
5
4
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
4
6
4
M.Gasparyan
✓
6
4
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
M.Gasparyan
3
5
K.Flipkens
✓
6
7
