WTA Luxembourg
Singles | Quarter-final
M.Puig VS J.Görges
18 October 2019 Starting from 18:00
Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Mónica Puig - Julia Görges
WTA Luxembourg - 18 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Mónica Puig and Julia Görges live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Mónica
Puig
Puig
Puerto Rico
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age26
WTA ranking84
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Puig
✓
77
3
78
K.Plíšková
65
6
66
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro
1
0
M.Puig
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
✓
4
6
77
M.Puig
6
3
65
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Riske
✓
2
77
6
M.Puig
6
65
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
M.Puig
✓
77
5
6
A.Kerber
65
7
1
View more matches
Julia
Görges
Görges
Germany
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age30
WTA ranking27
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
2nd Round
S.Cirstea
6
4
4
J.Görges
✓
4
6
6
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
M.Doi
7
1
3
J.Görges
✓
5
6
6
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
✓
77
6
J.Görges
62
0
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
4
2
J.Görges
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
✓
64
77
6
J.Görges
77
65
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
03/07/2019
Wimbledon 2019: Karolina Pliskova breezes past Monica Puig into third round
Wimbledon women
23/06/2019
Tennis news - Ash Barty secures world number one ranking with Birmingham victory over Julia Goerges
Nature Valley Classic