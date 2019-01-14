WTA Luxembourg
Singles | Quarter-final

M.Puig VS J.Görges

18 October 2019 Starting from 18:00

Center
Match
LIVE - Mónica Puig - Julia Görges

WTA Luxembourg - 18 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Mónica Puig and Julia Görges live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Mónica Puig
Mónica
Puig
Puerto RicoPuerto Rico
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
84
Previous matches
Julia Görges
Julia
Görges
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    30
WTA ranking
27
Previous matches
