WTA Luxembourg
Singles | Quarter-final
M.Puig VS ...
18 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Kockelscheuer Sport Centre
LIVE - Mónica Puig - ...
WTA Luxembourg - 18 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Mónica Puig and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Mónica
Puig
Puig
Puerto Rico
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age26
WTA ranking84
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Puig
✓
77
3
78
K.Plíšková
65
6
66
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro
1
0
M.Puig
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
✓
4
6
77
M.Puig
6
3
65
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Riske
✓
2
77
6
M.Puig
6
65
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
M.Puig
✓
77
5
6
A.Kerber
65
7
1
