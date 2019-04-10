WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round

P.Parmentier VS S.Cirstea

15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

Court 1
LIVE - Pauline Parmentier - Sorana Cirstea

WTA Luxembourg - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Pauline Parmentier and Sorana Cirstea live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Pauline Parmentier
Pauline
Parmentier
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
122
Previous matches
Sorana Cirstea
Sorana
Cirstea
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.76
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
76
Previous matches
