WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round
P.Parmentier VS S.Cirstea
15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Court 1
LIVE - Pauline Parmentier - Sorana Cirstea
WTA Luxembourg - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pauline Parmentier and Sorana Cirstea live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pauline
Parmentier
Parmentier
France
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age33
WTA ranking122
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
P.Parmentier
2
4
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
P.Parmentier
✓
2
6
6
T.Babos
6
4
3
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
P.Parmentier
✓
6
6
A.Krunic
1
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Parmentier
1
62
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
77
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
✓
6
77
P.Parmentier
4
64
Sorana
Cirstea
Cirstea
Romania
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age29
WTA ranking76
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Final
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
4
6
S.Cirstea
2
6
4
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Semifinal
K.Zavatska
0
3
S.Cirstea
✓
6
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Cirstea
✓
7
5
6
D.Kovinic
5
7
1
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
S.Cirstea
✓
3
6
7
Y.Bonaventure
6
3
5
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea
✓
6
6
D.Allertová
1
4
