WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round
S.Rogers VS T.Maria
14 October 2019 Starting from 13:00
Center
Match
LIVE - Shelby Rogers - Tatjana Maria
WTA Luxembourg - 14 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Shelby Rogers and Tatjana Maria live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Shelby
Rogers
Rogers
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age27
WTA ranking228
Previous matches
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
6
S.Rogers
4
4
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
S.Rogers
0
6
4
A.Kontaveit
✓
6
3
6
WTA Santa Ponsa
Singles
2nd Round
B.Bencic
✓
5
6
3
S.Rogers
7
3
1
A
WTA Santa Ponsa
Singles
1st Round
S.Rogers
✓
6
6
S.Zhang
2
2
WTA Nottingham
Singles
1st Round
S.Sorribes
✓
6
5
77
S.Rogers
4
7
64
Tatjana
Maria
Maria
Germany
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age32
WTA ranking86
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
T.Maria
6
5
2
A.Kalinskaya
✓
3
7
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
T.Maria
✓
77
6
O.Govortsova
65
1
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
✓
7
6
T.Maria
5
4
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
K.Nara
✓
6
6
T.Maria
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Kanepi
✓
5
77
6
T.Maria
7
64
3
