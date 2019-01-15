WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round

S.Rogers VS T.Maria

14 October 2019 Starting from 13:00

Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Shelby Rogers - Tatjana Maria

WTA Luxembourg - 14 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Shelby Rogers and Tatjana Maria live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Shelby Rogers
Shelby
Rogers
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
228
Previous matches
View more matches
Tatjana Maria
Tatjana
Maria
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.72
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    32
WTA ranking
86
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wimbledon 2019: Defending champion Angelique Kerber wins on return

Wimbledon
02/07/2019

Donna Vekic wins 12 consecutive games to reach Nottingham final

WTA Nottingham
15/06/2019

Tennis news - Defending champion Sloane Stephens upset by Tatjana Maria at Miami Open

WTA Miami
25/03/2019
play
Video

Showstopper Serena: Skills, secret outfit, shoulder to cry on

Australian Open
15/01/2019