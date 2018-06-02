WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 1st Round
V.Kužmová VS K.Volynets
14 October 2019 Starting from 13:00
Court 2
LIVE - Viktória Kužmová - Katie Volynets
WTA Luxembourg - 14 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Viktória Kužmová and Katie Volynets live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Viktória
Kužmová
Kužmová
Slovakia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age21
WTA ranking53
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Kužmová
4
1
A.Petkovic
✓
6
6
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
6
2
4
V.Kužmová
✓
2
6
6
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
✓
6
6
J.Grabher
4
2
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Kužmová
3
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kužmová
✓
5
6
79
G.Minnen
7
3
67
View more matches
Katie
Volynets
Volynets
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age17
WTA ranking-
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Volynets
2
4
B.Andreescu
✓
6
6
