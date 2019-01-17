WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 2nd Round
V.Kužmová VS L.Siegemund
16 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
LIVE - Viktória Kužmová - Laura Siegemund
WTA Luxembourg - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Viktória Kužmová and Laura Siegemund live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Viktória
Kužmová
Kužmová
Slovakia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age21
WTA ranking53
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
✓
64
77
6
K.Volynets
77
61
1
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Kužmová
4
1
A.Petkovic
✓
6
6
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
6
2
4
V.Kužmová
✓
2
6
6
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
✓
6
6
J.Grabher
4
2
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Kužmová
3
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
View more matches
Laura
Siegemund
Siegemund
Germany
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age31
WTA ranking85
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
L.Siegemund
✓
4
7
6
M.Kostyuk
6
5
2
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova
✓
77
2
6
L.Siegemund
61
6
4
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro
2
7
5
L.Siegemund
✓
6
5
7
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
L.Siegemund
4
2
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Siegemund
3
6
2
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
4
6
View more matches
