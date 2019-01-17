WTA Luxembourg
Singles | 2nd Round

V.Kužmová VS L.Siegemund

16 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

LIVE - Viktória Kužmová - Laura Siegemund

WTA Luxembourg - 16 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Viktória Kužmová and Laura Siegemund live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Viktória Kužmová
Viktória
Kužmová
SlovakiaSlovakia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    61
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
53
Laura Siegemund
Laura
Siegemund
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    31
WTA ranking
85
