Getty Images

Gauff knocked out of Luxembourg Open in 59 minutes

Gauff knocked out of Luxembourg Open in 59 minutes
By Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 54 minutes ago

Cori Gauff has been knocked out of the Luxembourg Open in 59 minutes by Anna Blinkova 6-4 6-0.

The 15-year-old, ranked 71 in the world, won her maiden WTA title – the Linz Open – just days ago to become the youngest player to win a WTA title in 15 years.

"I'm very happy with my performance," world number 66 Blinkova said post-match.

" I didn't make a lot of mistakes and I had the right tactics. I was calm and I did my job well today."

"I was very focused. I know she's a great player and I knew she was coming off a WTA tournament win, so I was well prepared."

Blinkova will now face Tatjana Maria in the second round.

Video - "I'll definitely remember this moment for the rest of my life" - Coco Gauff on her first WTA title

01:11

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react