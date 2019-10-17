Getty Images
Gauff knocked out of Luxembourg Open in 59 minutes
Cori Gauff has been knocked out of the Luxembourg Open in 59 minutes by Anna Blinkova 6-4 6-0.
The 15-year-old, ranked 71 in the world, won her maiden WTA title – the Linz Open – just days ago to become the youngest player to win a WTA title in 15 years.
"I'm very happy with my performance," world number 66 Blinkova said post-match.
" I didn't make a lot of mistakes and I had the right tactics. I was calm and I did my job well today."
"I was very focused. I know she's a great player and I knew she was coming off a WTA tournament win, so I was well prepared."
Blinkova will now face Tatjana Maria in the second round.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react