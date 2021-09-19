Clara Tauson showed tremendous fighting skills to topple defending champion Jelena Ostapenko in the final of the Luxembourg Open.

The 18-year-old looked up against it when the number three seed levelled the match by taking the second set, but she dug in to claim a 6-3 4-6 6-4 win.

Victory in Luxembourg was Tauson’s second WTA title, following her win in Lyon earlier in the year, with both of her successes coming indoors.

Tauson also has a challenger title to her name, which came in Chicago in August against a certain Emma Raducanu.

It was a disappointing day for Ostapenko, as it was her first defeat in Luxembourg. She won the title in 2019, and it was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ostapenko was on top after taking the second set, as she secured a break of serve to take a 2-1 lead in the third.

However, Tauson hit two straight winning returns in the following game to break back.

Errors crept into the Ostapenko game as the third set progressed, and a double fault in the 10th game helped Tauson over the line.

