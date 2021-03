Tennis

WTA Miami 2021 - Naomi Osaka on first match since Australian Open triumph - 'I felt really nervous'

Naomi Osaka said she was nervous after winning her opening match at the Miami Open on Friday. The world number two defeated Ajla Tomljanovic, 7-6(3) 6-4, in her first match action since winning the Australian Open. The Japanese superstar extended her winning streak to 22 matches while moving on to the third round.

00:00:44, 7 hours ago