World No 1 Ashleigh Barty could face Victoria Azarenka in the last 16 of the Miami Open while Naomi Osaka has been handed a potentially tricky draw.

Barty and Osaka are the top seeds on the women's side and could meet in the final of the first WTA Premier Mandatory of the season.

Barty, who is playing her first tournament outside of Australia since February 2000, could face 25th seed Alison Riske in the third round before meeting three-time Miami Open champion Azarenka in the last 16.

Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina are in the same half of the draw as Barty, with world No 2 Osaka on the other side.

Osaka, who has not enjoyed much success in Miami, could be set to meet Yulia Putintseva in the third round. The Kazakh holds a 3-1 record against the four-time major champion.

Garbine Muguruza has won more matches than anyone on tour this season (18-4) and her path will be worth following.

She could face 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the last 16, followed by Jennifer Brady or Sofia Kenin in the quarter-finals and then Osaka in the semi-finals.

The top 32-ranked players receive a bye into the second round and Daniil Medvedev is the top seed and will face either Sam Querrey or Yen-Hsun Lu in his first match.

British No 1 Dan Evans also gets a bye and will meet either Frances Tiafoe or Stefano Travaglia in round two, while Cameron Norrie takes on Yoshihito Nishioka in his opening match.

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is in the same half of the draw as Andrey Rublev, Diego Schwartzman, Denis Shapovalov and Karatsev.

